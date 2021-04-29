Oregon’s May election ballots are hitting the mail

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon voters will soon begin receiving their ballots for the Tuesday, May 18 special district elections. Oregon voters will find on their ballot races for local school board, utility districts, and other special districts that provide leadership and direction on essential public services.

“There’s an intense focus on elections when we’re working to elect a president, but these local races also have a substantial impact on our everyday lives,” said Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “The May 18 election will determine who will sit on school boards, funding through bond measures, and representation on water, fire, and other special districts that provide critical services across the state.”

Eligible voters are all citizens over the age of 18, including those who were formerly incarcerated and/or who have received a felony conviction.

Oregonians have several options for returning ballots for the May 18 election. Voters can mail back their ballot using the pre-paid postage envelope that accompanies each ballot or they can return their ballots to any official drop box location throughout the state. To find the nearest official drop box location, click here and enter the address where you are registered to vote.

“Most Oregon voters will receive their ballots in the mail over the next week. Be on the lookout for your ballot and information from your county elections office,” Fagan added. “All elections matter. This is your opportunity to have a say in the future of your communities.”

Voters with questions about their ballot should contact their county elections office. A complete list can be found at oregonvotes.gov/counties.