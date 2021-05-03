Roseburg High School ‘Indians’ mascot to remain

Oregon-Northwest

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Native American-themed mascot will be kept at a high school in southwest Oregon.

KLCC reports Roseburg High School school board members had to unanimously approve a motion to eliminate the “Roseburg Indians” and the vote fell one short last week. Director Charles Lee cast the dissenting vote.

Amanda Mendoza graduated from Roseburg High and is of Muskogee Creek, Choctaw, and Cherokee heritage. She has been circulating a petition to have the “Indians” removed and said she was disappointed with the meeting’s outcome.

Roseburg High and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians have had an agreement to use the mascot since 2017, as allowed under Oregon state law.