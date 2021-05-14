Lawsuit seeks $103M from public utilities over wildfire

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in Oregon's McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water and Electric Board for damages linked to one of the Labor Day fires that ravaged communities around the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Holiday Farm Fire killed one person and destroyed 430 homes. The plaintiffs say the two utilities failed to de-energize their power lines despite forecasts for extreme fire weather.

Eugene Water & Electric Board spokesman Joe Harwood said the lawsuit “contains claims that are based upon a significant factual error.” Lane Electric Cooperative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.