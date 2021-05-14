Woodburn man charged after after kidnapping, chase, gunfire exchange with police

Oregon-Northwest

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police say he kidnapped a teenager and hurt a second person in an incident that included a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in Silverton.

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon State Police said officers responded Wednesday to a disturbance in Gervais, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Authorities then began following the suspect, who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and fled in a truck.

Police say he stopped on Highway 214 and gunshots were exchanged with officers, three of whom have been put on administrative leave during an investigation.

Kenneth Peden III, 20, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where a judge ordered he be held without bail. Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.