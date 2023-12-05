Kotek forgives unpaid traffic fines and fees; 10,000 more Oregonians can seek reinstated driver’s licenses

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Tina Kotek said Tuesday she has issued new remission orders forgiving unpaid traffic fines and fees to include individuals who were inadvertently omitted in the previous 2022 remission orders.

Governor Kotek’s new remission orders remove existing fines for more than 10,000 additional Oregonians who should have been included in the 2022 remission orders. These Oregonians now have their fines and fees forgiven and have the opportunity to restore their licenses.

“Debt-based driver’s license suspensions disproportionately impact rural and low-income Oregonians,” Kotek said. “For families who are already struggling to make ends meet, these orders seek to remove one more barrier to financial stability.”

Prior to the 2020 passage of House Bill 4210, driver’s licenses could be suspended if a person was unable to pay the fine they received because of a minor traffic violation. The new law prohibited most license suspensions for nonpayment of traffic fines going forward, but individuals with debt-based license suspensions already on their record could not reinstate their driver’s licenses.

Last December, former Governor Kate Brown remitted the fines and fees associated with years-old traffic violations imposed on Oregonians who were unable to pay their fines or did not appear in court to remedy their fines, thus causing the suspension of their driver’s licenses. The initial orders impacted approximately 7,000 people.

Over the last year, Oregon’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV) discovered that not all individuals who met the criteria in the original 2022 remission orders were included in the released lists.

Governor Kotek’s orders do not alter the original criteria from the 2022 remission orders. Her orders instead ensure that those who met the original criteria are identified.

The remission orders forgive fines and fees related only to traffic violations. The orders do not forgive fines and fees related to traffic crimes, such as misdemeanors and felonies, or public safety-related sanctions, like other criminal convictions.

Much of the debt forgiven by the governor’s remission orders has remained unpaid for three or more years and, as a result, is considered uncollectible.

Governor Kotek’s remission orders, including the list of cases, may be found here. A compiled list of names from all three orders can be found here, and an FAQ is located here.

The 2022 remissions orders, including the list of cases, may be found here.

Oregonians can go to the DMV’s Fine Remittance – Do I Qualify? web page to learn if their name is on one of the remission orders and how to reinstate their driving privileges.