PNW Ski Areas Assn. releases Mountain Safety Guide to empower skiers, boarders make good decisions on the slopes

As some of the region’s ski areas open this weekend, the Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association released its new Mountain Safety Guide, a digital tool used to educate skiers and riders about staying safe and making good decisions on the slopes.

This resource is now available at https://safety.pnsaa.org/. The guide gives skiers and snowboarders a common set of safety guidelines used at the region’s ski areas, and beyond.

The award-winning Mountain Safety Guide, originally developed by Ski California, has proven instrumental in educating skiers and snowboarders on best practices, situational awareness, and responsible decision-making on the slopes. PNSAA is thrilled to adopt this guide and amplify its message along the entire west coast.

"We are immensely grateful to Ski California and its member resorts for their pioneering work in creating the Mountain Safety Guide, said Jordan Elliott, president of PNSAA. "By adopting this resource, we aim to enhance the safety education of winter sports enthusiasts in our region and provide them with the tools to make informed decisions while enjoying our mountains responsibly."

The Guide includes safety information every guest should know – from what to do before skiing or riding, to how to ride lifts, to understanding trail signage and navigating potential hazards, including tree wells and deep snow immersion hazards. It also features the over 60-year-old “Your Responsibility Code,” refreshed by the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) last year to add new elements and make it more current for today’s skiers and riders.

Designed to be visually compelling and easy to navigate, the new Mountain Safety Guide blends the use of resort photography and animations to aid in the delivery of simple, informative messages. Additionally, it features a collection of safety-related videos providing valuable insights into on-mountain safety topics.

To encourage skiers and riders to become familiar with the guide, you are invited to complete a short safety quiz included with the guide. Participants scoring at least 80% will have the chance to win a season pass to the PNSAA ski area of their choice.

For more information or to access The Mountain Safety Guide, please visit [https://safety.pnsaa.org/].

The Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association is a non-profit trade association, which represents the interests of ski and snowboard facilities located in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and California. The Association’s member ski areas – most of which operate on public land – collectively host over 5 million visits annually. For additional information on Pacific Northwest skiing and snowboarding, contact the PNSAA office at (877) 533-5520, or visit www.pnsaa.org to link to the website of your favorite mountain.