Deschutes County adds property tax drop box at Redmond City Hall

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents who need to make a second trimester property tax payment can drop off payments at the county’s new payment drop box in Redmond.

The new drop box, which is located behind Redmond City Hall at 411 SW 9th St., opens Wednesday. It will be open during trimester property payment tax windows, which occur in late October to mid-November, late January to mid-February and late April to mid-May.

“As we attempt to limit the exposure to and prevent the spread of COVID-19, our first priority remains the health, safety and security of our community,” said Greg Munn, the county’s treasurer and chief financial officer. “We hope this new location makes it easy for residents who live in northern Deschutes County to return their property tax payments.”

More than 10,000 property tax trimester statements were mailed to Deschutes County taxpayers this week. Last year, the county added a new property tax drop box in downtown Bend, at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street.

Residents can also mail their payment, pay online or call to make a tax payment over the phone. Additional information is available at www.deschutes.org/tax.