‘There’s not much choice here’: Homeless camps near Redmond Airport runway must move over FAA safety concerns

Other campers on public lands east of city could hamper fairgrounds expansion, state land exchange

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A homeless camp area near the Redmond Airport runway has to be cleared due to safety issues raised by the Federal Aviation Administration. Once the area is cleared, a long fence will be erected around 60 acres near the end of the runway to keep campers and others out and safe.

It also comes into play for a major airport expansion getting under way soon that will take several years and could cost upwards of $200 million in full -- much of that to be federal funding, through the FAA.

Redmond city councilors and Deschutes County commissioners discussed the "runway protection zone" project at their joint meeting Tuesday evening.

The Redmond Airport has to clear the homeless campsites and install a fence around 60 acres. which is expected to cost about $800,000.

"There's not much choice here, unfortunately, but we have to fence that off," Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch said Thursday. "The FAA is requiring this as well. so to preserve the public safety of the runway protection zone."

The FAA's "determination letter" in September 2021 said , "Permitting the designation and/or establishment of homeless camps/shelters on airport property, or on property adjacent to the airport, is not consistent with an airport sponsor's federal obligations."

"While the FAA understands the difficulties and sensitivities associated with this issue, the FAA expects airport sponsors actively to prevent homeless camps/shelters on airport property," the agency added.

Airport Director Zach Bass said he understands the FAA's concerns.

"If there is ever an aircraft accident, most of the time it happens in the runway protection zone," he said. "We are required to keep that zone completely free."

"It's safety for the incoming pilots, for the aircraft, for the people that if they were living there, for them also. So really a safety issue," Bass said.

Fitch said he believes there's about 40 people living in the area who will have to relocate.

"There's already been notice given out there, and then we kind of go through a very formal process of summer notification, working with them on relocation," Fitch said.

The formal notice will be given in July and another notice is planned before the fence goes in.

"A lot of help will come from the county, under Behavioral Health," Fitch added. "We have a number of service providers who will be available."

Construction of the fence is expected to begin in August and be completed by October.