ODFW Salmon, Trout Advisory Committee to meet May 18-19 in Sisters and online, tour projects

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — ODFW's Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee will meet in person at the Best Western Ponderosa Hotel in Sisters on Thursday, May 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The meeting on Friday will consist of a tour of local projects.

The meeting will occur in person and via Microsoft Teams on Thursday. Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually.

Members of the public that wish to attend the tour on Friday will need to provide their own transportation. The agenda, login information and meeting materials are available online at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP/index.

The agenda for Thursday's meeting includes review of 12 mini-grant applications, review of draft STEP rules and program updates. The afternoon session will include an opportunity for public testimony before the committee makes recommendations for each topic. Written comments for the draft STEP rules may be sent to Marty Olson at martin.p.olson@odfw.oregon.gov or Gary Vonderohe at gary.r.vonderohe@odfw.oregon.gov with the subject line "comments for draft STEP rules May 18, 2023 STAC meeting" by noon on May 16.

The Oregon Legislature created the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead, and trout. The STEP Advisory Committee makes recommendations to ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding its programs. The committee's nine members are appointed by the Governor and represent all areas of Oregon.

For more information on the Salmon Trout Enhancement Program, visit http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP/ or call program staff at (503) 947-6247.