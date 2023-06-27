Rare High Desert KC-135s flyover was Fairchild AFB aerial display marking a century of aerial refueling

Four Stratotankers flew over communities, landmarks across the Northwest

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. (KTVZ) – To those who looked up and saw unusual military planes flying over the High Desert on Tuesday, here's details on what you were seeing: a traveling U.S. Air Force celebration of the centennial anniversary of air refueling.

Here's the news release from Fairchild Air Force Base:

Team Fairchild invites the American public to gather on Tuesday, June 27 to observe flyovers of our KC-135 Stratotankers above communities across the Northwest, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Four KC-135s from Fairchild Air Force are set to conduct flyovers over 17 key landmarks and destinations across the Northwest to include Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Two KC-135s were scheduled to depart Fairchild at 8 a.m. to complete the western leg covering Washington and Oregon. An additional two KC-135s were also scheduled to depart Fairchild at 8 a.m. to complete the eastern leg covering Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

The flyovers include air refueling demonstrations with C-17 Globemaster IIIs, B-52 Stratofortresses and F-15C Eagles at select locations. Additionally, key flyover landmarks are set to include Mount Rushmore, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Olympic National Park.

The full list of times, locations, and aircraft participating in the flyovers are listed below:

West Leg:

Moses Lake: 8:33 a.m.

Diablo Lake: 8:54 a.m.

Olympic National Park: 9:17 a.m.

Washington State Capital: 9:28 a.m.

Oregon Capitol: 10:36 a.m.

Newport, OR Airport: 10:45 a.m.

North Bend, OR Airport: 11:00 a.m.

Klamath Falls, OR: 11:23 a.m.

Lake Coeur D’Alene: 12:41 p.m.

East Leg:

Boise Capitol Building 9:45 a.m.

Billings Downtown (Montana Ave) 11:00 a.m.

Mount Rushmore 11:40 p.m.

St. Paul Capitol Building, MN 2:00 p.m.

Duluth Downtown, MN (Grand Ave) 2:30 p.m.

University of North Dakota Campus 3:15 p.m.

Minot Downtown (HWY 83) 3:50 p.m.

Minot AFB 3:50 p.m.

Glacier St. Mary, McDonald, W Glacier 4:20 p.m.

Kalispell Downtown, MT 4:30 p.m.

Missoula, MT (Clark Fork River) 4:55 p.m.

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.One hundred years later, the United States Air Force celebrates these Airmen’s tenacity and innovative will that is still thriving in Airmen’s spirits today.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”