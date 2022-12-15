ODFW seeks agriculture representative for Fish Screening Task Force

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fish screens keep young, small salmon migrating downstream from getting diverted into pumps or channels that could strand or kill them.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Fish Screening Program helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering the more than 55,000 surface water diversions in Oregon.

ODFW is looking for a Fish Screening Task Force member to represent Agriculture and help the program continue to address water diversions through voluntary cooperation from water users. The Task Force advises ODFW on program development, implementation, monitoring, technology, funding and reporting. In 2023, the Task Force will also participate in a statewide prioritization of unscreened water diversions.

Interested? Apply by Jan. 15, 2023 using the application found on the program website https://www.dfw.state.or.us//fish/screening/task_force.asp

Task Force members represent a variety of groups and interests, which is important in creating a program that's responsive to fish and social needs. This is a great opportunity to get directly involved helping make recommendations regarding Fish Screening Program implementation and to learn more about fish screening and passage issues.

The Task Force meets two to three times on average throughout the year. All meetings have a virtual option. Meetings may be virtual or in-person at various locations and may include a field trip for in-person attendees.

The seven members of the Task Force are appointed by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. Three members represent agricultural interests, three members represent fishing or fish conservation interests, and one member represents the public at large. Members serve two-year terms and may be reappointed to serve up to six years.

For more information and to submit an application, contact Katherine Nordholm, ODFW fish screening coordinator, via email at katherine.e.nordholm@odfw.oregon.gov or (503) 507-5843. Completed applications may also be sent by mail to, ODFW Fish Screening Program, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302.