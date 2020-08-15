Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A fourth consecutive down-to-the-wire finish, a fourth consecutive win for the Portland Trail Blazers. They needed all that just to get into the playoffs.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter — including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant late — and the Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday.

Portland’s reward: A matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, starting Tuesday.

Morant had 35 for Memphis.