Lillard scores 34 and Blazers beat Lakers 100-93 in Game 1

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 34 points and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled LeBron James’ first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night with a 100-93 victory in Game 1 of the teams' playoff series.

James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for his 24th postseason triple-double. His assists were a career playoff high.

Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which led by as many as 16 points in the first half.

The Lakers narrowed the advantage to 57-56 at the break and stayed close the rest of the way.