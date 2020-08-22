James, Davis power Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 lead

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1.

This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series, and it wasn’t close to good enough. Damian Lillard scored 34 points, despite a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers.