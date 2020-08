Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson scored late goals and Real Salt Lake rallied to a 4-all draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute to put Portland up 3-2, and Felipe Mora added what looked like an insurance goal in the 85th.

Rossi’s first MLS goal in the 90th closed the gap, and Johnson tied it late in stoppage time.