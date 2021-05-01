Ricaurte’s early goal helps Dallas beat Timbers 4-1

Sports

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrés Ricaurte scored in the third minute and Dallas cruised to a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers Saturday night.

Ricaurte, after Freddy Vargas and Ryan Hollingshead combined for three straight one-touch passes, tapped in a first-timer from point blank range to open the scoring.

Eryk Williamson scored for Portland (1-2-0) in the 62nd minute before 18-year-old Dante Sealy scored his first MLS goal make it 4-1 in the 85th.

Sealy, who made five appearances for Dallas (1-1-1) as a rookie last year, came on for the first time this season in 83rd.