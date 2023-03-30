Bend man runs 60 miles in 60 hours to mark his 60th birthday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Regan McMorris did not want to do something basic for a milestone birthday, like hold a party -- or catch his breath.

He decided instead to run 60 miles in 60 hours to mark his 60th birthday, which was on March 14th.

McMorris was a runner at West Albany High School and Willamette University, and he currently leads a weekly run with the Central Oregon Running Klub.

“I was thinking about, what can I do to celebrate?" McMorris said. "Some people have a big party, some people like to go traveling somewhere. But I decided to run 60 miles in 60 hours for my 60th birthday.”

McMorris ran 10 routes across Albany, Salem, Corvallis, and Bend to complete this “60x60x60” challenge between March 17-19 in 11 hours and 10 minutes.

This is the longest running event McMorris has ever done, though he frequently participates in local races such as the Bend 10K and Half Marathon, the Bigfoot 10K and the Cascade Lakes Relay.

