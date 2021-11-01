Barcelona’s Aguero out at least 3 months after heart tests

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for at least three months after undergoing heart tests. The club says he has been “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process” that won’t allow him to play for a while. It says “the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.” Barcelona did not give any more detail on the therapeutic process undergone by the 33-year-old Argentine. He had to be hospitalized for tests on his heart after feeling unwell on Saturday in the first half of the team’s 1-1 draw against Alavés in the Spanish league.