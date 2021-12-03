Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct. The Blazers promoted Joe Cronin, director of player personnel, to interim general manager. The team says Olshey violated its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns, stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.