Power, influence growing for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

BY RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey could easily be called the most powerful person in college sports. He has presided over one of the wealthiest and most successful conferences for six years. The power of the SEC will be on display Saturday when Georgia and Alabama play for the conference title in one of the biggest games of the season. Sankey has helped the conference land a new monster TV deal, helped craft a proposal to expand the College Football Playoff and added Texas and Oklahoma as SEC members. He also co-chairs an NCAA committee tasked with restructuring Division I itself.