Sporting, Porto face 1-year European bans for unpaid debts

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Portuguese soccer clubs Sporting Lisbon and Porto were threatened with a one-season ban from the Champions League and other European competitions if they fail to pay outstanding debts within two months. UEFA announced fines for eight clubs and potential one-season bans for six of them as part of its Financial Fair Play system. The sanctions were ordered by a panel that oversees revenue and spending by clubs which qualify for European competitions. Each case involves “overdue payables” of either unpaid salaries, transfer fees or social taxes.