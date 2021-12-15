Former Celtics boss Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Boston Celtics player and executive Danny Ainge is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz. Ainge has also been named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors. Ainge stepped down from the Celtics front office in June, just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason. He won championships with Boston as a player in 1984 and 1986 and took over as president of basketball operations in 2003. He was voted the league’s top executive in 2008, when Boston won its 17th championship.