Missing 7 due to coronavirus protocols, Nets sign Galloway

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, missing seven players because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, have signed veteran guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report for their home game Thursday against Philadelphia, leaving them with the minimum eight required to start a game. So they brought in Galloway, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He has played for five teams in seven NBA seasons. Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry are all in health and safety protocols, along with Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson.