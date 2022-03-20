Arizona and North Carolina to meet in NCAA second round

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona and North Carolina are looking for more consistency in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had some early-game jitters in their opener against UNLV before pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels played a similar game against Stephen F. Austin, rallying from a shaky start with a big fourth quarter. The key when they meet in the second round on Monday night could come down to the high-scoring guards, Arizona’s Shaina Pellington and North Carolina’s Deja Kelly. At stake is a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina in the Sweet 16.