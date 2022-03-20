Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s five-game losing streak against Real Madrid has ended with a stunning 4-0 win in the last “clásico” of the season. The win keeps Barcelona with an outside chance of fighting for the Spanish league title after a difficult start to its first season without Lionel Messi. The victory is Barcelona’s first against Madrid since 2019. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a goal each to give Barcelona its seventh win in the last eight matches in all competitions. The result moved the Catalan club within 12 points of league leader Madrid with a game in hand.