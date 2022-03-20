Mariners RHP Sadler out indefinitely with shoulder injury

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Casey Sadler has injured his right shoulder and will be shut down indefinitely, manager Scott Servais. The 31-year-old had an 0.67 ERA in 42 games last season, including a franchise-record run of 29 consecutive scoreless appearances. Sadler dealt with inflammation in the shoulder last year and missed nearly three months. He returned in July and emerged as one of the American League’s top relievers. He frequently relieved Seattle’s starting pitchers and wasn’t fazed pitching with runners on base. Entering his seventh big league season, Sadler is 6-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 101 games. His only save came into 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.