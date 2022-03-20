McCullar, Texas Tech beat Notre Dame 59-53 to reach Sweet 16

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin McCullar made an emphatic dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-1 closing run for No. 3 seed Texas Tech, which advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 59-53 victory over Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14 for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made their third round of 16 in the past four tournaments and fifth in school history. First-year coach Mark Adams’ team will next face Duke and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for cold-shooting Notre Dame.