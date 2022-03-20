Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. The eight regional semifinal matchups will be set by Sunday night. A wild opening weekend saw seven double-digit seeds win in the first round and at least two reach the Sweet 16. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.

