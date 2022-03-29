Head coaches laud NFL’s diversity moves at league meetings

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No NFL head coach is more enthusiastic and upbeat than Pete Carroll. So it shouldn’t be at all surprising that his response to the NFL’s moves to enhance opportunities for minority coaches was, well, especially enthusiastic and upbeat. “It’s a beautiful thing,” Carroll says. “Way, way, way overdue.” To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the league added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general. That included adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.