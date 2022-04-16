Swiatek powers Poland to BJK Cup finals, Raducanu loses

RADOM, Poland (AP) — Poland has reached the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time after top-ranked Iga Swiatek overpowered Andreea Prisacariu of Romania 6-0, 6-0. Swiatek needed just 52 minutes to extend her singles winning streak to 19 in her second competitive match since becoming world No. 1. Swiatek’s victory made it 3-0 for Poland in the best-of-five qualifier for the finals in November. Italy and Kazakhstan also advanced on Saturday. In Prague, Marketa Vondrousova routed U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-1 to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 edge over Britain.