LEADING OFF: Freeman vs Braves, Hill’s special Patriots’ Day

By The Associated Press

Freddie Freeman faces the Braves in Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the World Series champions and signing a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers last month. The 2020 NL MVP is hitting .324 with four RBIs in nine games this season. The showdown is also a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series, and a homecoming for Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched 12 seasons for the Dodgers before signing with the Braves last month. Clayton Kershaw starts for Los Angeles after throwing seven perfect innings in his season debut.