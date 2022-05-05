Machado’s two homers lift Padres to 2-1 win vs Marlins

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had two impressive home runs and Nick Martinez threw seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory against the Miami Marlins. Both homers by the $300 million third baseman came off left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Machado homered to straightaway center field with two outs in the first inning and then hit a shot into the second deck in left field with one out in the fourth. Machado took over the team lead with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.