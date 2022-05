Gervonta Davis stops Romero in 6th, retains lightweight belt

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title after stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round. Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up but was wobbly the whole way, and referee David Fields ended the fight. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) had to go the distance in his last win for only the second time in his career, and Romero said that showed the three-division champion was vulnerable. If Davis was, it wasn’t for long. Romero lost for the first time in 15 pro fights.