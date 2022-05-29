Concerns over police aggression toward Champions League fans

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

PARIS (AP) — The British government says it’s deeply concerned over the treatment of Liverpool supporters by French authorities, who blamed fans for unrest at the Champions League final amid overcrowding outside the Stade de France. Tear gas was fired indiscriminately around children and the elderly. Pepper spray was unleashed at close-range on frustrated fans. Ticket holders were blamed for delaying kickoff when they’d spent hours trying to enter the stadium in bottlenecks in tight spaces. UEFA officials spent the hours after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid Saturday night in talks about chaotic scenes that delayed kickoff for 37 minutes.