Courtois comes up big to win his 1st Champions League title

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had told Thibaut Courtois that he would take him to the Champions League final, then he would have to win it. The goalkeeper did just that, with amazing save after amazing save to help the Spanish club win its record-extending 14th European title. There was a spectacular touch with his fingertips to push the ball onto the post. Then a difficult block with his left leg to close a gap. And a superb close-range deflection with his right arm to avoid what appeared to be a sure goal. Courtois was crucial as Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in suburban Paris.