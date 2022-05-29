Grisham’s 2-run HR in 10th gives Padres 4-2 win over Pirates

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 to take two of three. Grisham drove a 2-0 pitch from Chris Stratton off the right-field foul pole to bring in automatic runner Jorge Alfaro. It was the second career walkoff homer by Grisham and fourth walkoff win by the Padres this year. Luis García got the win.