Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime to win the longest — and perhaps wildest — Coca-Cola 600 in history. Hamlin won for the 48th time in the Cup Series, and for the time in a points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s longest and grueling race lasted more than 5 1/2 hours and took 413 laps to complete. There were 18 caution flags and 16 drivers failed to finish. The race featured a 12-car wreck and a magnificent crash that sent Chris Buescher’s car flipping over five times before stopping upside down.