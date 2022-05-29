Liverpool’s regret: Season for the ages has sour ending

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — It was only a week ago that Liverpool stood on the cusp of immortality. A quadruple of major trophies and possibly the greatest ever single season by a club in football history was in tantalizing reach. Except Manchester City pulled off a stunning late comeback in a final-day win in the Premier League last weekend to finish one point ahead of Liverpool. Then Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday to be denied a seventh European Cup. The history books will say Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with the League Cup and FA Cup trophies. But it still feels like an opportunity gone begging.