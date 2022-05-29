Lowrie’s RBI single helps A’s edge Rangers, who had 5 errors

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the mistake-prone Texas Rangers 6-5. Closer Dany Jiménez blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth and the A’s came back and won in their final at-bat for the second time this season. Corey Seager homered for the second consecutive day for the Rangers, who matched their season-high of five errors. Brad Miller also connected and had an RBI single before leaving the game with right hip tightness.