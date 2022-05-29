Monaco GP delayed as heavy downpour soaks track before start

MONACO (AP) — The start of the Monaco Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain. No new start time was immediately set. The field initially lined up and even did a delayed formation lap behind a safety car. But as the rain fell harder drivers clambered out and sheltered in their team garages while makeshift tents protected the cars. Charles Leclerc is set to start his home race in pole position with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. alongside him on the grid. After two days of unbroken heat and sunshine, heavy rain around 20 minutes before the scheduled 3 p.m. start.