O’Ward’s 2nd place leads stout Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren SP

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pato O’Ward’s runner-up finish at the Indianapolis 500 stamped a strong day for Arrow McLaren SP. Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth, Juan Pablo Montoya was 11th. It was the first Indy 500 for McLaren with majority ownership of the race team. O’Ward and Rosenqvist also gave Chevrolet its best finishes in a race where Honda placed six cars in the top 10 McLaren even bested the Team Penske fleet of Chevy drivers Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin. Jimmie Johnson crashed with four laps remaining and that brought out a red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It still wasn’t enough time for McLaren to find a path toward victory.