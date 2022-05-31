McCormick late HR, Astros bullpen crisp in 3-1 win over A’s

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chas McCormick hit a tiebreaking home run off Frankie Montas leading off the eighth inning and the Houston Astros got a scoreless effort from their bullpen, beating the Oakland Athletics 3-1. The A’s have lost 12 of 17 to fall 12 games under .500 for the first time since finishing the 2017 season at 75-87. McCormick was in a 2 for 23 funk but snapped out of it with his second three-hit game of the season. He also had an RBI single in the fifth. That was enough on a night when five Houston relievers combined for five scoreless innings of four-hit ball after starter Cristian Javier departed after throwing 85 pitches in four innings. Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Rafael Montero and Héctor Neris retired three batters each. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his ninth save.