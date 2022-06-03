Álvarez, Díaz, Maldonado HR, Astros beat KC, 5th win in row

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for their fifth straight win. Kansas City has lost 12 of 14. Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game. His 15 home runs are second in the American League behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.