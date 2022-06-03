Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd to get 5-year contract extension

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in Tucson. The extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents next Thursday. The new contract would raise Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.