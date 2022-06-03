Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Price worked his way back to hockey from knee surgery and after seeking help of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to help with substance use. He played his first game of the season in April despite the Canadiens being near the bottom of the league standings. His playing future is now uncertain. Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.