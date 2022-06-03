Crawford slam among 5 Giants homers in 15-6 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 15-6. Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernández, who was originally scheduled to start but allowed eight runs in a long relief role. The five home runs were a season high for the Giants. Zach Littell (1-1) struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief. Wilmer Flores’ RBI double and Yastrzemski’s three-run shot in the second put San Francisco ahead 5-0. Crawford’s blast against reliever Louis Head capped a six-run seventh and increased the Giants’ lead to 15-2.