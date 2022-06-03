Falcons’ Pitts says stadium’s new FieldTurf is soft but good

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts says the new FieldTurf playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is soft but good. The turf was replaced in February. The Falcons had their first offseason workout at the stadium on Friday. The turf has become a safety concern in the MLS season. Two Atlanta United players, goalkeeper Brad Guzan and defender Miles Robinson, have suffered season-ending Achilles injuries on noncontact plays on the field this season. The MLS Players Association has expressed concerns about the safety of the FieldTurf, the same product and brand that has been used since the stadium opened in 2017.