Faraimo helps UCLA top Northwestern in WCWS elimination game

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game for the win and hit a solo homer, helping No. 5 UCLA dbeat No. 9 Northwestern 6-1 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Faraimo gave up five hits and struck out 10. Maya Brady had three hits for the Bruins, who will play in another elimination game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s Florida-Oklahoma State matchup. Danielle Williams took the loss for Northwestern. She pitched a complete game and gave up 10 hits.