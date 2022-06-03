Foster’s 3 home runs propel Auburn past SE Louisiana 19-7

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cole Foster hit three home runs, two of them in the first inning from both sides of the plate, driving in nine runs to power No. 14 overall seed Auburn to a 19-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the Auburn Regional. Auburn (38-19) advances to play Florida State on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana (30-30) will play an elimination game against UCLA earlier Saturday. Foster and Bobby Peirce hit two-run homers, Foster drilled a grand slam his second time up and Sonny DiChiara followed with a solo shot to cap an 11-run first inning. Nate LaRue hit solo homers in the second and sixth innings. Foster’s third homer was a three-run shot in the fourth that gave the Tigers a 16-4 lead. Foster added a double, going 4-for-6.