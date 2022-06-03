Harper, Schwarber 2 HRs, Thomson wins debut, Phils top Halos

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered twice and the Philadelphia Phillies won in interim manager Rob Thomson’s debut, 10-0 over the Los Angeles Angels. Bryson Stott hit his first big league shot to back Zach Eflin in sending the Angels to their ninth straight loss, their worst skid since an 11-game drought in 2016. The Angels had won 12 in a row against the Phillies. The Phillies fired Joe Girardi earlier in the day after two-plus seasons of middling results and the team well out of the NL East race. Thomson, a long-time bench coach under Girardi with the Yankees and Phillies, was charged with turning around the Phillies.